Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 324,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,964,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,654,328,000 after purchasing an additional 156,076 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

ABT traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,640. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

