Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $60.69 Million Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,685,000. Roku makes up about 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.43% of Roku as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Roku by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Roku by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roku by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $4,364,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.91. 7,218,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,184. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $185.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

