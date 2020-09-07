Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $45.09 Million Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 859,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,090,000. eBay makes up about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of eBay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. 9,971,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,167. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

