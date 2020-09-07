Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $44.16 Million Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 423,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,458. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.