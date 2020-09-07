Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $30.42 Million Investment in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 954,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $8,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $74,987,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $6,784,000.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

NASDAQ AZEK traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

