Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $67.18 Million in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,180,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 2,196,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,833. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.