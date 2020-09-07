Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $40.21 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,615. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

