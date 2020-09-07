Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $33.61 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 376,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

AME traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. 795,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

