Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $96.03 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,202 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $96,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 95.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $721,578. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,521. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.