Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $64.36 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587,461 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of Twilio worth $64,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total value of $7,447,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,486 shares of company stock worth $81,888,477. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

