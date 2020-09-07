Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $47.13 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,479 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $47,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,947,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

