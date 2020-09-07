Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $34.66 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 327,560 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $34,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.33. 1,607,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

