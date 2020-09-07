Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $32.25 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 602.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 536,846 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,047,388. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.