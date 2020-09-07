Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $56,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

PH traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.30. 1,399,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,496. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

