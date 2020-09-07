Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,858 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $39,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $7.44 on Monday, hitting $422.53. 446,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,085. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.21 and its 200-day moving average is $373.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

