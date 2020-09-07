Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 89,785 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Best Buy worth $54,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $149,378.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 840,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,331,990. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,344. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.