Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 224,192 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $35,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

