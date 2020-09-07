Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 5,832,426 Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,832,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,747,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 5.92% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 54.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 542,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 190,105 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $9,014,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $607,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 3,673,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.