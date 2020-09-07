Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 618,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $68.23. 4,543,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,597. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.