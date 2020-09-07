Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 391,874 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 270.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,874 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $100,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

NYSE CRM traded down $10.31 on Monday, hitting $254.70. 14,374,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,041 shares of company stock valued at $158,367,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.