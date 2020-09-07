Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 668,746 Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 668,746 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.26% of Masco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

