Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,312,939 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.40% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 142,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

