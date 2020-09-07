Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 594,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,036,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 233.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,085. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.