Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,664,000. Align Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.24% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.00. 837,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.25. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

