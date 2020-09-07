Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Receives $3.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.