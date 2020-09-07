Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,799 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Altice USA worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,625,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000,796 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,822. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

