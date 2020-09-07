alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AOX. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

AOX traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, hitting €12.22 ($14.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

