Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Springowl Associates LLC

Springowl Associates LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Springowl Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG stock traded down $50.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,591.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,082.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,545.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

