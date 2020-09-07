ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 72,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

