Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $385.73 million and $160.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003568 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.