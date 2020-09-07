Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Lifted by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 217.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $56,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,136,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

