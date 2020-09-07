Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Truist Financial upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 199.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 317.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.72. 1,100,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

