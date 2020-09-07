Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Shutterstock (NASDAQ:SSTK) Critical Review

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akerna and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% Shutterstock 5.05% 10.85% 5.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 6.06 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $650.52 million 2.61 $20.11 million $0.74 64.39

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Akerna on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

