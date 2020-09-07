Akaris Global Partners LP Has $10.94 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Akaris Global Partners LP trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,200 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 10.7% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Crown worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Crown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Crown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Crown by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 676,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,242. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

