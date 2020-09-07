Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Trimmed by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 287,836 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 587,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 199,979 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,949 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 80,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $4.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $509,153.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

