Aeryus Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Aeryus has a market cap of $71,930.79 and $749.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Aeryus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00070367 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00294051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001499 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045063 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.