Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,011 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $247,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.17. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

