Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,082 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

ADBE stock traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

