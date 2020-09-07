Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,183,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

