Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. South State Corp purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 219,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

