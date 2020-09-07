Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Accenture worth $323,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $236.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

