ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABM opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

