AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report $12.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $45.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,444,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.