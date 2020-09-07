9,571 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 0.9% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $92.43. 432,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

