8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $126.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.50 million and the highest is $126.65 million. 8X8 reported sales of $109.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $520.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $525.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $615.70 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $640.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 1,257,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,038,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

