89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Bought by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned 2.23% of 89bio worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 89bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Piper Sandler began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 89bio from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.82. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.