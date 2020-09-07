8,675 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $55.73. 14,697,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,869. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

