$720.82 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report $720.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $744.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.00 million. Illumina reported sales of $907.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,933 shares in the company, valued at $83,384,769.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,202 shares of company stock worth $12,827,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.39. The company had a trading volume of 845,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,567. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average of $327.94.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

