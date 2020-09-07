$662.53 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $662.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.52 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $691.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.

COO stock traded up $16.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.49. The stock had a trading volume of 918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,928. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.50. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

