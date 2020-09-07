6,171 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $104.16. 5,027,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

